Google Adds ‘Offers’ Tab to Highlight Deals on Apps

Google has added an additional tab category on Play store to highlight offers on apps. Among the deals which will be highlighted on the offers page are Sales on games and in-game items; rewards and bundled offers which include free delivery or free rides; discounts on movies and books; new apps offering free trial periods

“This week we’re launching “Offers” — a new tab in the Google Play Store app to help you discover deals in games and apps across travel, shopping, media & entertainment, fitness, and more.” The tech giants said in a blog.

Read: Google Creates Illustrations to be Used as Google Profile Images

The tab will be placed prominently at the bottom of the app to make it easy for users to discover it. Google has promised that it will keep adding new deals everyday. However, most apps are already free, meaning Google has to highlight some good deals if they want to attract any takers.

The tech giants says rollout of the new tab category is underway, starting from the US in a few weeks. A full rollout is expected throughout 2022.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...