Google Records 50 Percent Drop in Account Breaches after 2-Step Verification Rollout

Google has announced plans to expand its two-step verification requirement for log-ins after the company recorded a 50 percent decrease in account breaches since the launch late last year.

Google’s Two-step verification requires users to confirm their identity through a notification pop-up sent to their smartphone every time they attempt to log in to a different device. This gives an extra layer of protection in the event that cybercriminals attempt to hack accounts.

“This decrease speaks volumes to how having a second form of verification can be effective in protecting your data and personal information. And while we are proud of these initial results, we are excited about other ongoing behind-the-scenes work intended to make our users even safer,”Public Policy & Government Relations Manager for Kenya and Eastern Africa Michael Murungi said.

Read: Gmail Enables Users To Edit MS Office Files Directly on Email Without Downloading Attachments

In alignment with the theme for this year’s safer internet day “Together for a better Internet” Google said it is working on new technologies to provide a seamless and secure sign-in experience that eliminates the need to use passwords, which has been a major source of data breaches and phishing attempts.

Google gives users access to tools such as Security Checkup, which provide actionable recommendations on how to improve the security of their Google Account. Since the initial rollout of 2SV in 2021, users have conducted more than 1.5 billion security checkups on their accounts.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...