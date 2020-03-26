Goldenscape Greenhouses CEO Peter Wangai Arrested Over Alleged Fraudulent Dealings

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Goldenscape Greenhouses CEO Peter Wangai who has been on the run for the past few weeks after the firm was accused of defrauding Kenyans.

Wangai was arrested on Thursday by sleuths from DCI’s Serious Crime Unit (SCU).

According to DCI, Wangai’s firm lured investors to invest in Greenhouses that were to be set up in Ol Kalou, Nyahururu and other places in the country which turned out to be a fraudulent investment deal.

“He will be charged with the offence of obtaining money by false pretences, conspiracy to defraud, false representation, issuing bad cheques among other charges, ” said DCI in a tweet.

Wangai went missing after investors launched complaints against him over the alleged conning scheme that has left them staring at a loss of billions.

The agribusiness company has failed to pay its investors since December 2019.

Attempts by the investors to reach Wangai proved futile as all his phones were switched off.

Initially, the investors were to be paid in December 2019 but the company started excuses blaming the lack of payment to poor weather patterns.

Goldenscape Greenhouses offered contractual obligations to investors, with an assurance of a Ksh550,000 return on a Ksh320,000 investment after six months.

On March 12, DCI detectives carried out a raid at Goldenscape Agribusiness Investment offices in Karen, Nairobi, where several employees were rounded up for questioning.

During the operation, the officers seized several documents and computers for examination in the ongoing probe.

