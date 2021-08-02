Gold Drought Continues As Hellen Obiri Picks Silver In Women’s 5000M

Kenya’s quest for gold at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics will have to wait a little longer as Hellen Obiri settled for silver in the women’s 5000M.

Earlier, Kenya’s dominance in the 3000M Steeplechase which has last 37 years was broken by Moroccan El Bakkali with Benjamin Kigen taking bronze.

In the women’s 5000M, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won gold with Obiri, who appeared to have picked an injury in the final lap, bagging Silver.

Agnes Tirop and Lilian Kasait finished outside the medal places.

