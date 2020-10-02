Covid-19 Millionaires “Whistleblower” Godwins Agutu, 2 Others Released On Sh100,000 Bail, Each

COVID-19 millionaires ‘whistleblower’ Godwins Agutu, and 2 others charged with fraud have been released on Sh100,000 cash bail each.

The CEO of Network Action Against Corruption (NAAC) was charged alongside his driver Alex Mutuku and Personal Assistant Ken Kimathi.

The accused persons are said to have stormed Hytech Investment Shop along Kombo Munyiri road with the intent to defraud falsely, on September 25.

They presented themselves as KRA employees to Vijay Patel the shop owner.

The trio was charged with a third count of obtaining Sh500,000 from Patel by falsely pretending that they were in a position to assist him with a tax evasion case.

Agutu is said to have forged a KRA staff card and a work ticket number for an official government vehicle Reg No. GKB 070B.

Further, he is accused of stealing a car number plate at Sh7,000. The accused person denied abducting Patel and converting a personal car into a Government vehicle. "The vehicle the respondents were using purported to be a GK motor vehicle is untrue and the investigators have so far established that the said number plate belongs to the Judiciary a Range Rover and the initial number of the motor vehicle in question is KCV 788Y belonging to view Cape Tours and Car Hire and hence if they are released they are likely to interfere with investigations to unearth how the said GK number plate was obtained and fitted in a civilian motor vehicle," the court was told. The prosecution had opposed their release on bail on ground that they might interfere with witnesses.