Ex-Gor Mahia Defender Godfrey Walusimbi Unveiled At Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the transfer of Godfrey Walusimbi from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

The 29-year-old Ugandan left-back penned a three-year deal which will end on 30 June 2021.

“I’ve always known that Kaizer Chiefs is a great football club,” reacts Walusimbi. “Chiefs play for honours and that’s a positive mindset that every player dreams of. Just like every footballer, I always want to move one step further in my career and I think my move to Chiefs is one such step.”

Walusimbi is a fully-fledged Ugandan national team player and has received a call up from the country’s FA for the upcoming Fifa international break. He has played for several clubs including Sports Club Villa in Uganda and CS Don Bosco of DR Congo.

“I have already adapted at Chiefs,” concludes Walusimbi. “It is easier to adapt in a professional environment. I look forward to working hard and contribute to the team.”

Football Manager Bobby Motaung welcomed Walusimbi and shared his views about ‘Wazza’ as the Ugandan is affectionately known. “It has been an engaging process to finalise this move,” says Motaung. “At the end we are happy the process has been completed, and the player is available to play. We wish him all of the best with us.”

Walusimbi will don jersey number 29.

