Kenyan Living in US Godfrey Gitau Dies in Car Crash

Godfrey Gachoka Gitau
Kenyan Living in US Godfrey Gachoka Gitau. [Courtesy]

A Kenyan-born man living in the US has died following a road accident over the weekend.

Godfrey Gachoka Gitau is said to have died after his 2006 Nissan Altima veered off the road hitting a guardrail.

The deceased, 35, was ejected from him car during the 4 am incident.

According to the police, Gitau was not wearing a seatbelt when they found him. He was pronounced dead at the scene of accident.

His remains were moved to Archway Memorial Chapel in Hazelwood.

Gitau leaves behind a wife, Rose Gathoni and five-year-old daughter Olivia Njambi.

He moved to the States four years ago.

In August, another Kenyan Christopher Njuguna Mungai was discovered dead in his Joplin, Missouri residence.

According to the medical examiner, Njuguna had been dead for at least one week.

Then, the Kenyan community was seeking to raise Sh2 million to help repatriate his remains.

“Without the funds, this cannot happen and Chris would have to be buried in a foreign land by the local government against his family’s wishes, culture, and traditions,” the organizers of the fundraiser said.

The deceased did not have immediate family in the States.

