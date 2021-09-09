Kenyan Living in US Godfrey Gitau Dies in Car Crash

A Kenyan-born man living in the US has died following a road accident over the weekend.

Godfrey Gachoka Gitau is said to have died after his 2006 Nissan Altima veered off the road hitting a guardrail.

The deceased, 35, was ejected from him car during the 4 am incident.

Read: Kenyan In US Dies In Tragic Accident While Fleeing After Stabbing Wife

According to the police, Gitau was not wearing a seatbelt when they found him. He was pronounced dead at the scene of accident.

His remains were moved to Archway Memorial Chapel in Hazelwood.

Gitau leaves behind a wife, Rose Gathoni and five-year-old daughter Olivia Njambi.

Read Also: Kenyan in US Jailed For 20 Years For Sexually Assaulting 79-year-old Granny

He moved to the States four years ago.

In August, another Kenyan Christopher Njuguna Mungai was discovered dead in his Joplin, Missouri residence.

According to the medical examiner, Njuguna had been dead for at least one week.

Read Also: Kenyan in US, Clifford Ibirithi Charged With Sexually Abusing Cellmate

Then, the Kenyan community was seeking to raise Sh2 million to help repatriate his remains.

“Without the funds, this cannot happen and Chris would have to be buried in a foreign land by the local government against his family’s wishes, culture, and traditions,” the organizers of the fundraiser said.

The deceased did not have immediate family in the States.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...