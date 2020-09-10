Go Insult Your Mother – Uhuru Tells Off “Silly” Critics

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off critics who insulted his family including his mother, Mama Ngina.

Addressing Ruaka residents on his way to open the Kenyatta University Hospital, the head of state said the “silly” people dragging his mother into politics.

“Wale watu washenzi wanaenda huko wakitukana mama yangu, waambieni wakatukane mama zao wachaane na mama yangu (the silly people insulting my mother, tell them to insult their mothers instead,” President Uhuru said.

He was responding to Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and his Kapsaret counterpart Oscar Sudi who have been under fire for the better part of the week.

Ng’eno was charged with hate speech and incitement but was earlier today released on Sh1 million cash bail after spending three nights behind bars.

Read: I will Not Apologize – Oscar Sudi Says As He Claims Mama Ngina Remarks Were Misunderstood

“You are not Kenya and Kenya is nor Kenyatta’s or Mama Ngina’s land. This land belongs to 47 million Kenyans, you cannot run it as you wish,” the legislator said.

Sudi on his part declined to apologize for the Mama Ngina slur, noting that his sentiments were misunderstood.

“I was very surprised to see so many people agitated that I referred to women’s breasts, it is even in the bible, that was not an insult, I will apologise once people show me where I went wrong,” he said.

He also told the people that he has no problem vacating the presidency when his tenure comes to an end.

Talk has been rife that the president will take up the Prime ministerial post after his term comes to an end in 2022.

