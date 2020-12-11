Gmail Enables Users To Edit MS Office Files Directly on Email Without Downloading Attachments

Gmail is now enabling users to edit attached Microsoft office files directly in the email without having to download them. Google docs and sheets file already has the function and with it now enabled for Gmail, users will definitely find it easier to work with Microsoft office files.

Google Workspace (recently rebranded from G-Suite) is already compatible with office files. However, for a long time, users had to import their files into Google drive for editing as the email attachments are only enabled for viewing.

The new function now allows you to open a document and edit it using the Google docs editor just by clicking on it. This does not mean that the document is converted into Google docs as it retains its original format.

Read: How to Back up Your Gmail Account

once you are done editing, you can save and respond to your email with the updated file (MS Word, MS Excel etc) without having to download, edit and re-attach as is the norm.

Google docs users will also get to enjoy a smoother experience as the company is launching a new Macro converter add-on for users to import their macros from Excel to sheets more easily. The document is also working on better orientation and image support for documents.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu