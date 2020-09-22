Gmail Update To Allow iOS 14 Users Set Up App As Default Email

Apple users can now download Gmail as their default email app. Google just released it latest update to Gmail allowing users to set it as the default email app on iOS 14.

The latest Apple update, iOS 14, which was released last week, allows users to set up third party applications for default emailing, as opposed to the previous versions which only allowed users to set up emails on Safari and Apple Mail. The update however, tasks the developers to add the support on the apps to allow them run on the operating systems on iPhone and iPad.

Last week, KahawaTungu ran a step by step guide on how to update the iOS 14 update on your device. Once you have installed the update, open the settings app on iOS, select “Gmail” menu where you will find the new “Default Mail App” menu. The Gmail app will then prompt you with the instructions to set it as default once you have updated it.

Apple is however reported to have a bug that switches third party apps email setting back to the default Apple Mail and Safari after a restart. Apple has not commented whether the bug will be fixed.

Google has embraced the inclusion of Apple’s new iOS for third party default apps. The company is already adding extended support for Chrome which will allow it to be set as the default browser on iOS 14 ahead of the final release of Apple’s software.

iPhone 12 is set for a release some time in October.

