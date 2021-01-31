Gloves Off: Uhuru Says Young People Need Jobs And Not Ruto’s Wheelbarrows

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his youth empowerment program that has seen young people receive wheelbarrows to support their “hustle”.

In the direct attack, the Head of State said the youth need jobs and not wheelbarrows to achieve financial independence.

“Then you say we know the problem of Kenyan youth, that you want to help them by giving them wheelbarrows, who told you that the youth need wheelbarrows? What they need are jobs; they want to be independent, ” said Uhuru.

The President was speaking on Sunday at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County where he hosted Mount Kenya region youth leaders.

“If you are truly intentional about helping the youth, how about you ensure that funds from the government actually get to the ground,” he added.

On matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the President maintained that the project is aimed at helping all Kenyans including the young people, and not about achieving selfish interests as alleged by a section of the political class who oppose it on grounds that it is being used by his handshake partner Raila Odinga as his in-road for the 2022 State House race.

“Those who say BBI is for Raila (sic), do you think Raila needs a HELB loan? He is approaching 70 something, is Raila in charge of the Ruiru ward? If Ruiru ward gets more money, does Raila benefit from that? Is this not propaganda?” he posed.

Yesterday, the President also castigated the DP and his allies over constant “insults”.

In his address yesterday to over 5,000 leaders from the Mt. Kenya region, President Kenyatta urged his critics from Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp to give him ample time to serve the people.

He asked his deputy to wait for his turn as battle lines are drawn ahead of the 2022 race to State House.

The president said he was not indebted to anyone. He was referring to his promise to back the DP in 2022 should he vie for the presidency.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can’t allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” Uhuru said.

He also took a swipe at the DP for denying his role in the March 9, 2018 handshake that brought together the President and Odinga.

“You remember how they claimed to have been left out of the handshake. Remember how in Bomas i said how they involved and even nominated members to the BBI team? The truth must be told,” he said.

Chiming in on the Hustler Vs Dynasty debate, Uhuru said he did not choose to be born in the Kenyatta family.

“Then you hear them call me dynasty just because I was born by Kenyatta. Who chooses where he wants to be born? Tell them to stop insulting me, they will know where votes come from next year.”

