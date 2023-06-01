Give Ruto Time – Gachagua Urges Kenyans

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenyans to give his boss time to steer the country in the right direction.

Speaking during the Madaraka day celebrations in Embu, the DP said President William Ruto will deliver on his campaign pledges if given time.

“We want to urge all Kenyans to allow our presidents an opportunity to steer this country back to economic prosperity,” he said.

On the contentious Finance Bill 2023, the former Mathira MP said a majority of Kenyans were in support.

He also asked leaders to support the legislation which he noted will help Kenya fund its development.

“This will allow the country to get away from public debt and find its own development and the current expenditure,” he said.

“For this your excellency, we want to assure you that the majority of Kenyans are behind you.”

He also urged his boss to remain focused and ignore those looking to distract him.

Gachagua also slammed the media for being biased during the 2022 general elections.

According to the DP, the media backed the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga.

“We want to assure you (Ruto) that the majority of Kenyans are behind you never mind our detractors, they gave you no chance to succeed, as they see you making practical interventions they are all over shouting and bringing propaganda which is being by the press and we don’t mind because the press we all know were part and parcel of the Azimio brigade,” he said.

