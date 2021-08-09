Gitweku Girls Dormitories Reduced to Ashes in Morning Inferno

A huge morning inferno razed down a dormitory in Gitweki Girls Secondary School, Murang’a County with property of unknown value destroyed.

Reports indicate that the fire started in the wee hours of the night when students were sleeping. The cooks who were said to have first witnessed the flames alerted the school’s administration which made prompt efforts to put out the fire to no avail.

The dormitory that has since been reduced to ashes was reportedly housing 74 students whose belongings have also burnt beyond recognition.

The fire has since been contained, according to County Disaster Management officer Bilha Wanjiku who added that investigations into the cause of the fire have commenced.

Ms Wanjiku further faulted the school administration for failing to report the incident on time

“The school has a history of fire incidents and that they have the emergency number to alert us in case of such incident,” Wanjiku said.

Confirming the incident, Murang’a County Commissioner Fredrick Ndunga said detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) together with Kenya Power will work together to unravel the mystery behind the concurrent fires in the school.

