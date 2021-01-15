Gituku Kirika Appointed PesaLink Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Payment Services Limited (IPSL), the subsidiary of Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) that operates the banking industry’s instant payment service PesaLink, has announced the appointment of Gituku Kirika as Chief Executive Officer.

Gituku takes over from Agnes Gathaiya, who left the company for Google as the Country Director for East Africa.

Over 6 million Kenyans have moved in excess of Ksh200 billion across the 25 plus participating banks since PesaLink was launched by IPSL and KBA in 2017.

Gituku has extensive banking and fintech leadership experience, having worked across East Africa with Standard Chartered Bank and DTB, primarily in product development.

Prior to joining IPSL, Gituku was Director for Digital Payments (Sub-Saharan Africa) at Mastercard.

