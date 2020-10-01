Githunguri MP’s Bodyguard Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Nightclub Bouncer Dead

A police guard attached to Githunguri Member of Parliament Kago wa Lydia has been arrested over a Wednesday night shooting incident at a Kiambu night club that left a bouncer dead.

Dennis Wainaina, an Administration Police officer, is said to have fired twice at the bouncer known as Makanga at Lounge 54-Riverside, a nightclub which is about 200 meters from Kiambu Police Station after a disagreement.

According to an eyewitness account, prior to the mid-night incident, the cop had gotten unruly and engaged in an almost bar brawl with other revelers forcing the bouncer to eject him.

The officer attempted to force his way in but was blocked by Makanga before he drew his gun and shot him.

“The officer had developed an unruly behaviour. He first engaged in a war of words with a female reveler who was forced to leave after the confrontation degenerated to a heated exchange. He then moved to another table where he started hurling insults at other patrons and the bar almost turned chaotic,” a witness said.

“The bouncer grabbed him and dragged him outside. As this was happening, the officer kept saying that he would teach him a lesson and that he should know people. In less than two minutes, we heard two gunshots and on rushing to check what was happening, we found the bouncer lying on the ground while bleeding profusely.”

The victim was rushed to Radiant hospital, Kiambu where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

After the incident, the MP’s bodyguard is said to have rushed to his house where he locked himself up.

The officer is said to have refused to open the door for close to two hours as police attempted to arrest him. He reportedly threatened to shoot his family or commit suicide to discourage the officers from arresting him.

He later surrendered and was taken to Kiambu Police Station after being tricked that the victim was not dead.

The incident comes two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered reopening of bars after months of closure over coronavirus fears.

The President, however, said the entertainment joints will be allowed to operate until 10pm before the 11pm to 4am curfew starts.

