Girlfriend, Two Others Arrested Following the Murder Of Ex-boyfriend In Embakasi

A 24-year-old man lost his life on Wednesday night in Embakasi after being stabbed in the neck.

Henry Mburu had gone to visit his estranged girlfriend when he found her, Caroline Mutinda, in the company of two other men.

In a series of tweets, DCI said a fight ensued leading to Mburu’s stabbing.

It is however not clear who among the three fatally injured the deceased.

“On arrival at her house located on the fourth floor of Charles Mberia Flats, he found Carol with two other men making merry, as they imbibed drinks. According to witness staements taken by our officers, an infuriated Mburu demanded to know what the two were doing in her house,” DCI said.

“An argument then ensued between the estranged lovebirds, leading to the deceased’s stabbing. It is however not clear to our investigators, as to who amongst the three, stabbed the deceased.”

It is said that Mburu tried to seek help but only managed to walk to the apartment’s gate where he collapsed and died.

A witness identified as Pauline Naliaka reported hearing commotion upstairs.

“When I got outside, I found many people in the compound some saying that somebody had been killed and upon moving closer, I found out that the deceased was Henry Mburu Njeri,” Naliaka told officers investigating the matter.

Police have in custody Mburu’s ex-girlfriend and her two other guests; William Nderitu and one only identified as Eshikimu.

They will be arraigned on Tuesday to answer to murder charges.

“Investigations into the murder are still ongoing, with efforts to recover the murder weapon being intensified. Meanwhile, Scenes of crime detectives documented the scene for further clues into the murder,” said DCI.

