Girlfriend Of Lawrence Warunge Arrested In Connection With Kiambu Family Murders

Police have in custody a lady believed to be Lawrence Warunge’s girlfriend.

Lawrence is the son of Njoroge Warunge and Anne Njenga who were on Wednesday morning found dead at their home in Kiambu.

The lady whose identity is yet to be revealed allegedly sells goods at Biafra in Thika.

Earlier, Lawrence, a student at a local university was arrested as the prime suspect in the murder of his parents, brother, cousin and farmhand.

Read: Missing Son In Kiambu Family Murders Arrested

The suspect went missing on Tuesday with his mobile phone being traced to Naivasha and later at Kabete where he was picked up by the police.

Upon his arrest, the student told the officers that his parents were “satanic and cruel”.

He had in December last year reported his parents to the chief. He claimed that they intended to bewitch him.

His deceased mother had picked him up and told the chief that her son had a mental illness.

Read Also: Police Investigate Land Deal Linked With Brutally Murdered Kiambu Family

“The matter was never recorded because the mother came for him saying he was unwell,” an officer privy to the details told the Star.

It is believed that a property dispute is to blame for the murders that left locals in shock.

Autopsies will be conducted on Monday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu