Girl Wants Charges Against Kisii MCA Who Allegedly Defiled Her Dropped

“I am the mother of my baby and I never asked anyone to help me find the father,” are the words of a girl who was allegedly defiled by an MCA from Kisii at the age of 16.

In an affidavit, the girl, now 21, says that she never instructed DCIO Nyamarambe, her mother and Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango MP) to file any case on her behalf related to the issue.

“I wish to have those charges withdrawn and terminated because I am not the complainant. As a mother of the baby, I know who his father is and I have not asked the DCIO Nyamarambe, my mother and Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango MP), to find out who the father of my child is,” said the girl.

Mr Evans Mokoro, Moticho MCA, has been facing charges of defiling the girl five years ago, who conceived and bore a child.

Senior Principal Magistrate Denis Mikoyan had ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) to streamline issues and evidence arising from the matter by Monday.

The girl now demands her child back, which she alleges was snatched from her by DCIO Nyamarambe, for purposes of extracting DNA samples.

“I want those charges withdrawn and the DCIO Nyamarambe ordered to return my child that he snatched from me. I will deem it a breach of my privacy and that of my child and our dignity and I will challenge it in court,” she says.

The case will be heard on June 18.

