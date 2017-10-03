in NEWS

Girl Behind Moi Girls Arson To Face New Murder Charges

1 Comment

moi girls
Girl suspected to be behind the Moi Girls Fire. / COURTESY
moi girls
Girl suspected to be behind the Moi Girls Fire. / COURTESY

The 14 year old girl said to have been behind the Moi Girls’ fire is set to be arraigned in court to face new murder charges.

She was facing nine counts of murder but will be facing ten after another student succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The girl who has been said to have been suicidal apparently set her mattress on fire, claiming the lives of 10 girls.

Read: Second Body Found In Governor Sonko’s Casuarina Night Club

She denied all the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh. 200,000 by Senior Principal Magistrate, Teresia Nyangena.

Police investigations indicated that she together with four others planned the arson via a WhatsApp group.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

 

Moi Girls

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

prezzo

Rapper Prezzo and Governor Mike Sonko’s New Agenda for The Youth
NASA

NASA In Talks With IEBC, Jubilee Expected To Show Up