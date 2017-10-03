Girl Behind Moi Girls Arson To Face New Murder Charges

The 14 year old girl said to have been behind the Moi Girls’ fire is set to be arraigned in court to face new murder charges.

She was facing nine counts of murder but will be facing ten after another student succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The girl who has been said to have been suicidal apparently set her mattress on fire, claiming the lives of 10 girls.

She denied all the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh. 200,000 by Senior Principal Magistrate, Teresia Nyangena.

Police investigations indicated that she together with four others planned the arson via a WhatsApp group.

