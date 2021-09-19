Girl in Viral Photo Reading While Herding Cattle Gets Help from Senior Police Officer

A viral photo of a schoolgirl reading while heading cattle could change the minor’s life after a visit by a senior police officer.

Janet Memusi is a grade five pupil at Ololchani primary school in Transmara West Sub-County.

She created a buzz on social media recently with her thirst for knowledge touching many Kenyans. Some of the netizens promised to support her with school uniforms, shoes and other basic needs.

Well, on Saturday she received a special visitor at her home in Trans Mara.

Francis Kooli, a Commissioner of Police and the County Commander Kisii, said he was one of the Kenyans touched by the girl’s zeal and determination in pursuit of knowledge.

“Touched by the little girl’s thirst for knowledge, the County boss organized a visit to ascertain the child’s wellbeing and to support her academic journey,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement on Sunday without going into details on the support Kooli gave or promised the girl.

The officer also visited the girl’s school where teachers confirmed that she was very disciplined and hardworking. She is one of the top performers in the school.

“Janet’s gesture is a boost to the girl child education campaign in the area where indices of girls’ enrolment in school have improved lately,” NPS added.

NPS appreciated the police boss’ act of kindness and saying the service is also committed to supporting education in society.

“The National Police Service is an active stakeholder in community matters through our elaborate community policing programs and we compliment the Children Department to ensure best interests of children are always upheld,” the statement reads.

INSPIRING FUTURE GENERATION.

