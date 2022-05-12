16-year-old Girl Arrested After Allegedly Killing Another Minor Over 2GB Memory Card In Bomet

Police in Mulot, Bomet County, are holding a 16-year-old girl for allegedly killing another minor following a disagreement over a 2GB memory card.

Preliminary investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) indicate the juvenile stabbed her age mate on the left side of her chest killing her instantly.

The incident occurred outside Sweet Wines and Spirits, next to West Inn bar in the sleepy Mulot Sunset trading centre.

Also Read: Police Arrest Mulot SIM Swap Scammers After Kahawa Tungu Exposé

The girl was rushed to Longisa District Hospital but was unfortunately confirmed dead on arrival.

Police said they were yet to establish whether the adolescent girls were school-going children and what business they were conducting in prohibited areas.

The suspect is being held at Mulot police station awaiting arraignment in court for murder.

Also Read: The Mulot Scammers are Back, Now Targeting your KCB – MPESA Loan Limits

Meanwhile, detectives have widened the scope of their investigations in this matter to establish whether adults had accompanied the young girls to the liquor shops, whether prior to their argument they were intoxicated and who was responsible.

In the recent past, Mulot town has gained notoriety as a haven for mobile money fraudsters, with a majority of suspects engaged in the fast-spreading vice having been arrested in the area.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...