Gina Din Director Lorna Irungu Succumbs To Covid-19

Public Relations company Gina Din director Lorna Irungu has passed away.

Ms Irungu succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

She is famously known for a 1990 TV programme that aired on KBC known as Omo-Pick-a-Box.

She also hosted the show alongside the late Regina Mutoko, sister to celebrated media personality Caroline Mutoko.

Ms Irungu also hosted Club Kiboko for five years between 1994 and 1999, while also producing magazine show Maisha and a youth dialogue dubbed Niaje. She later hosted State of The Nation at then-Nation FM.

She has had three kidney transplants donated by her father, brother and sister between 1998 and 2008.

Irungu has been running her own Company, Siwa Communications, for over 13 years.

In 2016, she was chosen as one of the Eisenhower Fellows.

She is married to Edwin Macharia and together have a daughter.

