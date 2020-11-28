in NEWS

Gilgil Bus Accident Leaves 13 Injured (Photos)

(Image/Courtesy)

A bus accident that took place on Friday evening in Gilgil, Nakuru County has left 13 people nursing injuries.

According to reports on social media, the bus was occupied by both children and adults who were traveling to Thika from a burial in Kangui, Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua county.

This has ideally been echoed by Gilgil deputy sub-county police commander Henry Mbogo who revealed that the bus had 30 occupants at the time of the accident.

Apparently, the driver of the Chania bus was speeding and lost control upon reaching Chokereria area. He immediately fled the scene after the accident happened.

“We were from our grandmother’s funeral in Kangui. The driver was speeding. We pleaded with him to stop but he did not listen. The bus started swerving from one side of the road to the other before crashing,” a passenger who was in the vehicle told a local publication.

The victims of the accident have since been taken to Gilgil Sub-county hospital while the vehicle has been towed to Gilgil police station.

(Image/Courtesy)

Road Accident

Written by Mercy Auma

