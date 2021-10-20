Gikomba Traders In Anguish Again As Inferno Reduces Property to Ashes

Gikomba traders are in anguish again, after a fire reduces their property to ashes on Wednesday morning.

The fire is said to have started from the southern part of the market opposite the jua kali section and adjacent to Muthurwa Primary School.

“Fire fighters from various government units including the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) are on the ground battling to bring the blaze under control,” said Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan.

The cause of fire is yet to be determined.

In August, another fire broke out affecting traders with stores along Molo Line area also known as Ghorofani.

The women clothing stores in the area were gutted down and nothing was salvaged.

The fire also razed down four residential flats in the area forcing residents to spend the night in the cold.

However, fire outbreaks in the market are not new with traders alleging a human hand in the incidents.

The government has severally promised to end the perennial problem to no avail.

In June last year, an inferno razed down the market’s cereals and second-hand clothing sections, affecting the livelihood of hundreds of traders.

On February 1 the same year, property of unknown value was reduced to ashes at Gikomba.

In 2019, Kenya’s largest open-air market went up in flames at least three times.

Then Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko said that building a modern market would be the solution to the perennial problem.

