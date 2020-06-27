in NEWS

Gikomba Traders In Anguish After More Structures Were Demolished Overnight Under Police Supervision

Gikomba Demolitions (Image/Courtesy)

Barely 24 hours after the inferno that razed down properties worth millions in Gikomba market, traders are again counting losses as structures were demolished overnight under heavy police supervision.

Citizen reports that police bulldozers arrived at the market in the wee hours of Friday night with the order that the residents should vacate the area immediately thus leaving them stranded in the cold amid curfew.

The details of the night demolition according to Kamukunji deputy commissioner Moses K-rilan indicate that it was authorized by the government on the grounds that it would stop further collapse of weaker structures.

The Deputy Commissioner ideally indicated that the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) had intentions of building long-lasting structures that will not be subjected to constant fires nor collapse.

Earlier, Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar reckoned that the government might have had a hand in the recent inferno at Gikomba.

According to Jaguar, it was suspect that National Youth Service (NYS) recruits were on Friday seen at the market taking down structures put up after the Thursday fire.

In a series of tweets, the first time MP claimed that GSU officers were also on site preventing those against the demolitions from accessing the area.

On the material day, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and Housing PS Charles Hinga toured the area and promised to investigate the cause of the fire and compensate affected traders. Each was to receive Sh100,000.

