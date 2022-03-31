Gigiri Cop Arrested After Attempting to Shoot Colleague Over Misplaced Phone

There was drama at the Gigiri Police Station on Wednesday after an officer attempted to shoot his colleague after a disagreement over a lost phone.

The police constable whose name has been withheld is reported to have shot at the colleague but missed causing panic at the station.

The would-be victim, witnesses say, had misplaced the officer’s Tecno Pop Two mobile phone, which was later found at the station’s report office.

The raging perpetrator, who was armed with an AK47 rifle, had just completed his duty when he confronted the colleague.

Other officers at the station managed to disarm the attacker before the situation could get out of hand.

Gigiri police boss Alice Kimeli confirmed that the officer was arrested adding that the situation is under control.

The officer is expected to undergo disciplinary measures internally with Kimeli noting that the issue will be handled professionally.

