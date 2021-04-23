Manchester United Legend Ryan Giggs Charged With Assaulting Two Women

Wales manager and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s.

He has been charged with three offences after police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Worsley, Salford on 1 November.

Greater Manchester Police said Mr Giggs, of Worsley, has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

