Gideon Moi, Sakaja Not On The List Of Senate Committee Proposed To Probe Waiguru As Widely Reported

The Senate will today decide on whether the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will be handled by a select committee or the whole House.

The Senate plenary will sit this afternoon to decide on the matter.

The Jubilee party has proposed a list of 11 Senators to probe the governor’s impeachment as seen in today’s order paper.

The Senators are Abshiro Halake (nominated), Michael Mbito (Tranz Nzoia), Mwangi Paul Githiomi (Nyandarua), Beth Mugo (nominated), Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu), Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Cleophas Malalah (Kakamega), Beatrice Kwamboka (nominated), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Judith Pareno (nominated) and Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay).

If the house decides to have the committee handle the impeachment, the 11-member team will have 10 days to complete investigations. During the period they will allow her to appear before the committee to defend herself.

Read: Questions As Raila Calls For Independent Senate Probe On Waiguru Amid ODM Plan To Save Besieged Governor

There were reports that KANU leader and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and his Nairobi counterpart Johnstone Sakaja had been picked to be part of the committee but they are missing on the list. Also missing on the proposed committee is Kitui Senator Enock Wambua.

A section of Senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto is, however, against the matter being handled by a house committee.

23 MCAs voted last Tuesday to impeach Waiguru on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct. Four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

Read Also: Raila Addresses Reports Of Night Meeting With Waiguru

The besieged county boss is accused of taking Ksh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

She was dealt a blow on Thursday after the High Court declined to annul a decision by the Kirinyaga ward representatives to impeach her,

Justice Weldon Korir said the MCAs acted within their mandate, and that stopping the Senate from handling the complaint would be interfering with its functions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu