Kanu’s Gideon Moi Recommends Kalonzo As Most Suitable To Deputize Raila

Kanu party chairman Gideon Moi has recommended Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as most suitable to deputize Raila Odinga in the upcoming elections.

Through a statement, Gideon Moi said named Kalonzo as the most qualified among those considered to be Raila Odinga’s running mate.

“It is our considered opinion, and we strongly believe that Stephen Kalonzo fits the bill and is the most suitable to deputize Raila Amolo Odinga,” the statement reads in part.

The Kenya National African Union (KANU) hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E HON STEPHEN KALONZO as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming general elections. pic.twitter.com/FLzRtLpUZo — The KANU Party (@KANUParty_ke) May 5, 2022

Yesterday, it was announced that candidates seeking to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August presidential race under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party had 24 hours to apply for the position.

This was revealed on Wednesday, May 4 by Azimio’s 7-member panel formed recently to help Odinga settle on a suitable candidate.

Read: Azimio Vetting Board Gives Politicians Seeking Raila Running Mate Post 24 Hours to Apply

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi, the panel asked the coalition’s 26 affiliate political parties to forward the names of nominees to the team by close of business Thursday, May 5 for consideration.

The vetting team will be chaired by former Kwanza MP Noah Wekesa.

“The Committee requests any constituent party members of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance that wishes to nominate any person for consideration as a candidate for the position of Deputy President of the coalition to submit the name of such person by close of business tomorrow, Thursday, April 5, 2022,” Wekesa said.

Kalonzo Musyoka had issued an astounding No to submitting his name to the panel for vetting. Together with his allies, they termed the move as disrespectful considering he was a former Vice President.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...