Gideon Moi Reacts to Reports of KANU Ditching OKA

KANU party leader Gideon Moi has denied media reports alleging plans to bolt out of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Social media has been awash with reports that KANU is considering ditching the alliance to sign a pact with Azimio la Umoja Movement led by ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The speculations were fueled by KANU Secretary General Nick Salat’s remarks on Wednesday that KANU should leave OKA.

Salat, who was speaking during the unveiling of the KANU manifesto at Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi, told his boss — Gideon Moi — to sever links with the Kalonzo Musyoka-led outfit over his indecisiveness.

But in a statement on Thursday, KANU termed Salat’s comments as ‘personal’ further clarifying that the party is firmly in OKA.

“We wish to make it very clear that the party is firmly in OKA and is in constant consultations with the other partner members on the ongoing discussions with the Azimio la Umoja Coalition,” the statement by KANU Executive Director George Wainaina reads.

“The sentiments by Hon. Salat including the declaration that the party will attend the Azimio Coalition NDC on Saturday are therefore purely personal to himself and should not be misconstrued to be that of the party.”

KANU shared Kalonzo’s sentiments that the talks with Azimio must be structured before any deal is signed.

“Indeed, we can confirm that we are united as a coalition and we have taken a common position that our talks with the Azimio and any other parties, must be structured, open and honest if we are to make progress,” added KANU.

“KANU has therefore not changed its position whatsoever away from the common position taken by the OKA coalition member parties.

“KANU is fully committed to the cause of OKA and is not about to deviate from that position until an amicable position has been attained in the on-going talks.”

Kalonzo last week accused Odinga of breaching an agreement to back him for the presidency in this year’s polls, hence the reluctance to sign the Azimio-OKA deal.

Other partners in OKA include Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua and Cyrus Jirongo of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

