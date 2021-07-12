Gideon Moi Invites Raila to Join OKA Ahead of 2022 Duel

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has invited ODM party leader Raila Odinga to join them.

Speaking on Sunday, Kanu’s Gideon Moi said the coalition made up of Wiper, Ford Kenya, ANC and Kanu, still had room for other like-minded people.

Moi who is yet to declare his presidential bid said a strong alliance will ensure a united country in 2022.

“We are firmly in OKA together with my brother Kalonzo and but doors are wide open to accommodate more leaders. We want Raila and others to join us. We can’t afford to lock others out because everyone has a part to play in building the country,” said the Baringo Senator.

This comes after Deputy President William Ruto dared Raila and his NASA co-principals to come together before the general elections slated for August 9, 2022.

“I heard them saying that they want to unite so that they can beat Ruto. I want to tell them, let them look for policies and development agenda to sell to Kenyans. Uniting to beat someone cannot help anyone,” the DP said last month.

“You cannot just unite merely because you want to defeat somebody. What if you don’t defeat him? What will happen? And you don’t have an agenda?”

This was after President Uhuru Kenyatta allegedly pledged to back a NASA candidate, claims that have since been dismissed as false.

Moi who sources say is president Kenyatta’s preferred candidate come next year asked Kenyans to pray for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal which will ensure growth if it goes through.

“We should all pray that the BBI appeal goes through so that the process can resume,” the lawmaker added.

On to church donations, Moi encouraged religious leaders to question the source of monies brought to church by politicians.

“The church is an extension of Christ and we should guard it against any form of sin. You need to question the source of money that is brought to church,” he cautioned.

DP Ruto on Sunday chided those against his giving ways, noting that he will not stop.

“Some have a problem about how often we go to church, others have accused us of carrying money to church but we will not stop,” the second in command said.

He added, “We are looking forward to the day when we will not be taking thousands, when we will not be taking millions but when we will be taking billions to church.”

