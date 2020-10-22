‘Ghost’ Spells Out Harambee Stars Agenda, Eyes Regular Afcon Qualification

Newly appointed Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has expressed his intent in consistently qualifying the Kenya National team to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The experienced tactician came back to the national stage on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, when he was officially unveiled as the national team, Harambee Stars head coach.

“It’s a good thing that the Federation has shown confidence in what I can do. I have been following the team in recent times and I see a lot of quality in the team,” said coach Mulee.

His first assignment is set to be the upcoming two-legged Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Comoros next month.

“The first task is to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. In the recent past, our story has been going for the tournament and then staying out for long thereafter. We want to make it a habit that we can be able to qualify for AFCON every other year,” opined the coach.

“I am happy that our top striker Michael Olunga called to congratulate me on my appointment. He’s promised to turn up for us against Comoros. It is an exciting moment for most of the players,” he added.

The revered coach was however wary of the threat Comoros poses.

“It’s not an easy match. Most of their players play abroad. It’s a difficult match but looking at what our team has achieved in recent times, it gives me confidence that we can get a positive result,” he said.

Coach Mulee, meanwhile, noted that his team selection is based on merit and that everyone stood a chance as long as they are up to the task.

“Talent is talent. It’s been difficult for our local-based players during this covid-19 pandemic in terms of match fitness, hence, we may have to turn to our foreign-based players who have been active. But in the end, talent is talent.

The coach is expected to name his team for the upcoming qualifiers in due course.

Locally based players are also set to kick off non-residential training on October 26, 2020, while their foreign-based counterparts are set to start checking in on November 2, 2020.

The first leg will be played at the MISC Kasarani on November 11, 2020, at 7 pm, under floodlights, while the second leg has been slated for November 15, 2020, away.

Kenya is second in Group G of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers with two points, off identical 1-1 draws with Togo and Egypt.

