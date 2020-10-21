The ‘Ghost’ Returns, Signs Three-Year Deal To Lead Harambee Stars

Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has been unveiled as the new Harambee Stars coach after signing a three-year deal.

52-year-old Ghost succeeds Francis Kimanzi, who resigned on Tuesday.

He is making a fifth return to the national team after guiding the team to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Ghost has also coached Tusker FC, winning three Kenyan Premier League titles with Tusker FC, APR of Rwanda and Tanzania’s Yanga SC.

His immediate assignment will be to guide Stars against Comoros in the AFCON 2022 qualifying match in November.

