‘Ghost’ Mulee Vows To Keep Harambee Stars In Contention For AFCON Qualification

Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has vowed to keep the team in contention for the 2022 AFCON qualification.

Stars were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Comoros at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday, denting their chances of booking a ticket to Cameroon.

Despite the result which has left a bitter taste in the fans mouths, Ghost is optimistic they can turn around their fortunes when they face the Islanders in the reverse tie on Sunday in Moroni.

“We will do our best to remain in contention,” the former Tusker FC coach said, adding that “we have gauged our strengths and weaknesses.”

Kenya has now played two qualifying games at home, against Comoros and Togo, without recording a win.

Their only remaining home game in Group D is against North African giants Egypt.

