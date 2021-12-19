Ex-Harambee Stars Coach ‘Ghost’ Mulee Loses Brother After Donating Kidney

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has lost his brother Mike through cancer.

“Fare thy well by brother, my friend, my fan and my advisor! God is able,” Ghost said.

Read: Harambee Stars Coach Ghost Mulee Bereaved

In may this year, the Radio Jambo broadcaster returned from India where he donated a kidney to the brother.

“All is well, I went through a procedure here and it was very successful. My brother is also feeling better. We are recuperating,” Ghost said back in April.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...