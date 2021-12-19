in SPORTS

Ex-Harambee Stars Coach ‘Ghost’ Mulee Loses Brother After Donating Kidney

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee and deceased brother Mike. [Courtesy]

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has lost his brother Mike through cancer.

“Fare thy well by brother, my friend, my fan and my advisor! God is able,” Ghost said.

In may this year, the Radio Jambo broadcaster returned from India where he donated a kidney to the brother.

“All is well, I went through a procedure here and it was very successful. My brother is also feeling better. We are recuperating,” Ghost said back in April.

