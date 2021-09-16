Ghost Ghosted As Harambee Stars Coach

Two rounds into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers and the Harambee Stars have sacked head coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee.

Ghost becomes the fourth casualty of the African qualifiers which started early this month after Egypt, Ghana and Zimbabwe also dismissed their coaches.

Kenya was held to a barren draw by neighbors Uganda at Nyayo Stadium before picking a 1-1 draw at Rwanda in the second Group E fixture in Kigali.

The results were a dent in Kenya’s quest to reach the next round of the qualifiers where five teams to represent Africa in Qatar next year will be produced.

The Football Kenya Federation, FKF have immediately begun headhunting for Mulee’s replacement ahead of Stars next assignment in October at Mali.

Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya who deputized Mulee, will be in charge of the team in the meantime.

