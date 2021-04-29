Ghetto Radio Boss Julius Owino Adds “Majimaji” Nickname to Official Names

Ghetto Radio Managing Director Julius Owino popularly known as Majimaji has added the nickname to his official names, joining a list of a number of high profile Kenyans who have adopted their monikers to advance various interests.

In a gazette notice dated March 31, Ashioya Mogire and Nkatha advocates announced that Owino had abandoned his former name Julius Ondijo Owino and adopted the name Majimaji Julius Ondijo Owino.

“Notice is given that by a deed poll dated 16th January 2020, duly executed and registered in the Registry of Documents at Nairobi as Presentation No. 805, in Volume DI, Folio 7/59, File No. MMXX, by our client, Majimaji Julius Ondijo Owino, of P.O Box 197-00521, Nairobi in the Republic of Kenya, formerly known as Julius Ondijo Owino, formally and absolutely renounced and abandoned the use of his former name Julius Ondijo Owino and in lieu thereof assumed and adopted the name Majimaji Julius Ondijo Owino,” the notice reads.

"For all purposes and authorizes and requests all persons at all times to designate, describe and address him by his assumed name Majimaji Julius Ondijo Owino only."





Majimaji has been Owino’s nickname for the past two decades.

He ended up with the name following the Gidigidi Majimaji fame of the late 1990s, known for “Unbwogable” and “Atoti” hits.

The name originated from the Majimaji Rebellion (1905-1907), a violent African resistance to colonial rule in Tanganyika, the German colony of East Africa.

Together with his hip-hop counterpart Gidigidi (Joseph Ogidi Oyoo), Owino spurred a hip-hop revolution before they fell apart.

Just like Owino, Oyoo, who is a radio presenter at Radio Jambo, also ended up with the name Gidi which he uses to date.

Besides music, Owino has in the past tried his hand at politics.

He unsuccessfully vied for a Nairobi County Assembly seat in the 2017 General Election.

Some of the Kenyans who have adopted their nicknames as official names in the past, for political reasons, include former governors Mike Mbuvi Sonko (Nairobi) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu).

Sonko was previously known as Gideon Kioko Mbuvi while Waititu added BabaYao Moniker to his official name.

