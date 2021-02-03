Ghastly Uganda Road Accident Leaves 32 Dead

A ghastly road accident involving 5 vehicles in Uganda has left 32 people dead and several others nursing serious injuries.

The accident took place yesterday night at Kihogo along Hima-Rugendabara road in the Western District of Kasese.

According to media outlets in Uganda, the accident led to a traffic snarl-up with other drivers that were unaware of the accident driving right into the stationary vehicles.

Thirty-two people died on the spot while five others were critically injured after five vehicles got involved in an accident in Kasese district on Tuesday night.

Details: https://t.co/lP59kf42oq#VisionUpdates pic.twitter.com/YuC6u42bfz — The New Vision (@newvisionwire) February 3, 2021

@KanronieRonald shares updates from the #Kasese accident scene. Road is now clear for other road users. Thanks for efforts of the @UPDF @PoliceUg and other support systems secured to give us a hand while saving the lives of those we managed to evacuate by 2:00am @inakasiita1 pic.twitter.com/f2vBE9m8dG — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) February 3, 2021

Read: Siaya-Kisumu Road Accident Leaves 4 People Dead

Uganda Red Cross Society Public Relations Officer Irene Nakasita confirmed this adding that the survivors were referred to Kilembe hospital while the 32 bodies were transferred to the mortuary.

“Our emergency response team working with Uganda Police and UPDF led by Major Charles Nzei has managed the incident,” Nakasita told journalists.

Witnesses also revealed that there was a truck that was being closely followed by a lorry carrying people. The truck rammed into one other car, followed by the lorry with people hence many accidents in one place.

“There was a big truck with a coffin and people on top, while a lorry full of people followed closely behind. When the car with a coffin hit another car, the lorry behind it also rammed into it causing another accident,” said Mr Alex Aliganyira, an eye witness.

Read Also: Accident Along Garissa-Nairobi Highway Leaves Three Dead

However, according to a survivor Moris Kikwamimbi, the bus they were traveling in collided with an overspeeding Premio hence the fatal accident.

“The canter driver and another mzee died on the spot while the other passengers jumped out of the canter and tried to run. However, a lorry owned by Umeme, registration number UBF 968Y, arrived and as they (Umeme people) were still inquiring whether there were people who needed immediate help, two speeding trucks for Hima cement factory registration number UAY 793E and UAY 836Y rammed into other vehicles and some residents who had gathered at the scene,” Kikwamimbi is quoted by Nation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu