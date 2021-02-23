Ghastly Tharaka Nithi Accident Leaves 4 Dead, Several Critically Injured

A Monday night accident involving a PSV matatu and a truck in Tharaka Nithi left four people dead and several critically injured.

The accident took place at Nithi blackspot where the truck transporting milk from Meru County collided with a matatu from Chuka and on its way to Chogoria.

Reports indicate that the truck had faulty breaks hence resulted in the accident.

“I was contacted and told that one of my vehicles had been involved in an accident. When I got to the scene, I was told that there were five passengers and a driver who all died on the spot,” the owner of the PSV said.

This comes barely a month after another accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway left 8 people dead on the spot.

The accident involved a trailer and a matatu where the latter was headed to Nairobi from Nakuru with the former going in the opposite direction.

The two who were injured included a matatu driver who was rushed to hospital via an ambulance.