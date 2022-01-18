Ghastly Accident Leaves Three Family Members Dead in Homa Bay

A ghastly accident involving a sugarcane tractor and two busses in Homa Bay county has left three members of the same family dead.

The accident happened along the Rodi-Ndhiwa highway. One other person is nursing serious injuries.

This has been confirmed by Kanyala Kanyango Senior Chief Fredrick Onyango who revealed that the two busses involved were the Guardian and ENA Coach.

Reports indicate that two busses were headed to Nairobi at the time of the accident while the tractor which was transporting tonnes of sugarcane was headed to Ndiwa.

Read: Four Killed in Grisly Road Accident in Bungoma

While dodging the two busses, the tractor overturned and fell on three people who were riding on a motorbike.

On the motorbike was a businessman Victor Okoth who was riding home with his wife and two kids. One child died on the spot with the parents while the other is in hospital nursing serious injuries.

“The bodies of Onjwayo, his wife and their two children were recovered from under the tonnes of sugarcane. One of the two kids, a 7-year-old passed on together with the parents, but luckily the youngest son survived and was rushed to Homa Bay for treatment after receiving first aid at Samaria health centre in Rodi,” the chief said.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to Homa Bay County Hospital morgue.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...