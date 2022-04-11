Ghanaian Pallbearers Sell Coffin Dance Video as NFT for Sh115 million

The Ghanaian dancing pallbearers who became popular during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic have cashed in on their viral video. Benjamin Aidooh, a pallbearer has sold the coffin dance video as an NFT for $1 million (Sh 115 million)

The video went viral in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting both local and international interest. In the video, the sharply dressed pallbearers donning sunglasses and suits are carrying a coffin while dancing. Several memes have since been created with the video.

The 10-second coffin dance video was sold for 327 eth (Ethereum), which is the equivalent of $1.046 million.

Ghanaian Pallbearer, Benjamin Aidoo has sold his Coffin Dance NFT for $1.046 million (372 Ethereum). His dancing pallbearers group went went viral, after memes were created with their videos during the COVID-19 lockdown and outbreak in 2020. pic.twitter.com/264rJWiXJW — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 9, 2022

According to a report from Africa Facts Zone, the NFT was auctioned auctioned to Dubai-based recording agency, @3FMusic on April 9, 2022, after an intense bidding session.

NFTs are primarily supported by the Ethereum blockchain, but unlike cryptocurrency, they are stored with extra information to make them unique. People who buy NFTs get ownership of the digital artwork, a feature that cannot be copied or transferred unless through a sale.

NFTs can be described as digital artworks in the form of videos, posts, drawings, or images that can be traded using blockchain technology, just like cryptocurrency. The digital artwork, in this case, comes with a unique address on the blockchain.

Aidooh took to social media to congratulate the recording agency for their win in the bid session. 3F Music is known for purchasing meme-inspired NFTs.

Congratulations to the official owner of Coffin Dance world fame @3fmusic We would like to say thank you to everyone who supported our NFT, especially guys from the @Bads_Zlodei: Dmitry Makarov, Eugene Lapitsky, Mykhailo Vatazhok #NFT #Coffindance #MemeEconomy pic.twitter.com/uPmOC9IkYl — Benjamin Aidoo (@nanaotafrija) April 9, 2022

Aidooh had pledged to donate 25 percent to charity. He has already donated $250 thousand to the best Ukrainian defence charity.

Aidooh was featured in the BBC after the video went viral. He has managed to employ over 100 youth who give a performance during funerals, depending on the clients’ wishes. See the video below.

The now TikTok famous dancing pallbearers from Ghana ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/cKDCxDig7s — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) April 16, 2020

