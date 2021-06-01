Ghanaian National Arrested after Conning Female Tala Manager Sh9 Million

Detectives have nabbed a Ghanaian national believed to have obtained money by false pretences from a senior manager at Tala, a popular mobile money lending firm.

The foreigner, Victor Anane, met the female Tala manager on a popular dating site.

He introduced himself as a man of God who could help the unidentified manager bag a promotion at work.

“The Ghanaian introduced himself as a preacher who performs miracles and who would help the senior manager get promoted at her work place instantly,” said the DCI.

Mr Anane also promised to turn the victim’s fortunes around if she fell in love with him.

After months of getting to know each, the woman who was head over heels in love with the “man of the cloth”, was finally invited to his place of residence in Athi River’s Transview Estate.

At this point, she had already given Mr Anane some Sh9 million under unclear circumstances.

to applicants, met the Ghanaian national Victor Anane, on an online dating site.The Ghanaian introduced himself as a preacher who performs miracles and who would help the senior manager get promoted at her work place instantly. pic.twitter.com/jYBjY7tvoL — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 1, 2021

“Some of the money she is believed to have given him had been obtained from accounts belonging to Tala agencies,” continued DCI.

Her maiden visit quickly turned ugly when she discovered paraphernalia associated with dark magic.

“Their relationship immediately collapsed like a house of cards, as the victim discovered that she had been conned,” said DCI.

Sleuths raided the apartment where they found the said paraphernalia, Sh76,000 in fake currency and other materials used in the printing of fake notes.

The investigators further established that the suspect who masquerades as a preacher, approaches innocent women looking for love before stealing from them.

The suspect is currently in custody and shall be presented in court on charges obtaining money by false pretences.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu