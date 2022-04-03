Ghanaian Legislators Don Black Stars Jerseys To Work [PHOTOS]

Members of Parliament of Ghana donned Black Stars jerseys to work to show support ahead of their crucial away tie to Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana and Nigeria are arch-rivals in football and a tie between the two is always fought on and off the field.

After a barren draw in Kumasi, Ghana needed at least a draw in Abuja in the return leg to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 set for November kickoff.







With the match ending 1-1, the Black Stars booked a return ticket to the World Cup after missing the last edition in Russia.

They have been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

