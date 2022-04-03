in SPORTS

Ghanaian Legislators Don Black Stars Jerseys To Work [PHOTOS]

Ghana-Black-Stars

Members of Parliament of Ghana donned Black Stars jerseys to work to show support ahead of their crucial away tie to Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana and Nigeria are arch-rivals in football and a tie between the two is always fought on and off the field.

Ghana-Black-Stars

After a barren draw in Kumasi, Ghana needed at least a draw in Abuja in the return leg to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 set for November kickoff.

Ghana-Black-Stars



Also Read: Thomas Partey Sends Ghana To World Cup

With the match ending 1-1, the Black Stars booked a return ticket to the World Cup after missing the last edition in Russia.

They have been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

Ghaba-Black-Stars

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Ghana

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kositany-Sudi

MPs Sudi, Kositany Surrender to Authorities for Grilling Over Raila Attack
Uhuru-Kenyatta

Uhuru Breaks Silence on Stoning of Raila’s Chopper in Eldoret