Ghana Launches Covid-19 Symptom Tracker App

Ghana has launched a Covid-19 symptom tracker named Ghcovid to aid in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The app is available on app stores and was announced by Ghana’s minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu.

The Ghcovid symptom tracker works by allowing users to ask questions and comparing them against the known symptoms for Covid-19 as well as giving advice on how to keep yourself safe.

Ghanaians use the slang ‘yam’ phones to mean ‘dumbphones’ which means that almost anybody can access the app. Using a yam phone, you access the service through a USSD code.

Ghana has the highest mobile penetration in West Africa. As of 2019, the mobile adoption rate was at 55 percent against the region’s 44.8 percent.

The population stands at about 31 million and with such a high mobile penetration, the app is accessible to a large part of the population.

Ghana currently has 2,719 confirmed cases with 18 deaths and 294 recoveries.

