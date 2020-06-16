Gertrude’s Hospital Releases Brian Kimani’s Body Withheld For Months Over Ksh.17 Million Bill

Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital has finally released the body of Brian Kimani that had been detained over a huge medical bill.

The hospital announced on Tuesday that the body that had been detained at the hospital for about four months had been released to the family unconditionally.

Kimani, 13, succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia on February 29 after being admitted at the hospital for five and a half months.

His family was on March 11 forced to hold his funeral at ACK Saint Stephen’s Gatuikira church in Ndenderu, Kiambu county, without the body after failing to raise the hospital bill that stood at ksh17.8 million.

Read: Family In Kiambu Forced To Hold Funeral Of Young Boy Without The Body After Hospital Detained It Over Unpaid Bills

At the time of the mock burial, the family had only managed to raise Ksh1.7 million through a fundraiser and contributions from schools.

The hospital is said to have given the family a 10 per cent waiver (Ksh1.5 million) and the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) paid Ksh668,000 leaving the family with still a huge outstanding bill.

Read Also: Covid-19: Kibos Sugar Company Donating Unique Cardboard-made Isolation Beds To Hospitals In Kisumu

Despite pleas from the family, the hospital declined to release the body for burial leaving the family with no option but to pay their last respects to the young boy in the best way they could, mock burial.

This writer understands that the body has been moved to the Chiromo mortuary as burial arrangements begin.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu