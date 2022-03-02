Germany Castigates KoT for Sharing Unverified Information on Ukraine Crisis

Germany has asked Kenyans to seek verification before spreading rumours about the Ukraine crisis on social media. The German Embassy in Nairobi said in a series of tweets that a lot of fake information is being circulated by Kenyans on Twitter.

The embassy said in a series of tweets that they will work on

“We also note with concern the many rumours circulating on #KoT (Kenyans on Twitter) regarding this topic as well,” the embassy tweeted.

“Please verify the information before you repost. This attack on Ukraine is also fought with active disinformation.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in the past week, African students in the country have been scrambling to leave to safety. However, several sources have indicated that Africans were facing discrimination as Ukraine prioritized its citizens during the evacuation efforts. The reports have been shared widely with Ukraine now being accused of racism amid the escalating crisis.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all Kenyans in Ukraine have been accounted for and marked safe. 79 Kenyans, most of whom are students left the country on Monday and are currently seeking refuge in countries neighbouring Ukraine including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Russia, and Belarus.

On reports of #Kenyan and #African students and nationals caught up in the ongoing Russian attacks on the #Ukraine having difficulties accessing EU territory at our borders we want to add to the discussion: 1/7

The German Embassy refuted any claims of discrimination, despite wide-spread reports indicating that Africans are being discriminated against and even being prohibited from leaving.

“We take these reports very seriously. Every case is one too many. We strongly condemn any type of discrimination, no matter by whom or under which circumstance,” the German embassy said on Wednesday.

The embassy said that Germany was working on speedy solutions for anyone fleeing the violence.

“Africans fleeing Ukraine have already arrived in Germany and are being provided with support. We apply unbureaucratic solutions to anyone who needs a visa in these dramatic circumstances,” it said.

“To our knowledge, these incidents are individual ones in an ongoing dramatic humanitarian crisis of the Russian President Putin’s making.”

