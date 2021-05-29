German National Suspected of Killing Kenyan Girlfriend Found Dead in Mombasa

The hunt for German national identified as Krabbe Dietter Gunther is over after he was found dead in Mombasa, Kilifi police boss Nelson Taliti has confirmed.

Gunther was suspected to have killed his Kenyan girlfriend, Cynthia Akinyi after a heated argument on Wednesday night at around 10 pm.

The foreigner, witnesses told authorities, was seen leaving the apartment in Mdomodoni kwa Chief area of Mtwapa, with two bags in hand at around 5 pm on Thursday.

Curious neighbors peeped through the window and found the 24-year-old woman’s body wrapped in a white bedsheet. They then alerted the police.

Read: Police Hunting for German National After Girlfriend is Discovered Dead in Kilifi Apartment

Confirming the incident was Kilifi South Sub-County Police Commander Mohammed Wako who noted that Akinyi who worked at a local entertainment joint was indeed sharing the apartment with the 58-year-old foreigner.

She is said to have moved into the apartment in December 2020 and was later joined by the German.

“Blood was still oozing from the nose and mouth when we found it. We are looking for Gunther for questioning,” said Wako, adding that the body had injuries at the back of the head and neck.

“We have circulated the details of the suspect to police stations countrywide to aid in tracing the suspect who is a person of interest as of now.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu