German National Allegedly Takes Own Life After Argument with Wife in Nyeri

Police are investigating a case in which a German national is suspected to have taken his life at his Nyeri home.

Weise Klaus Armin, 75, was in a heated exchange with his spouse, Rosemary Wangui, 38, before his lifeless body was found in their master bedroom at their Muhasibu Estate home.

According to Wangui who filed a report at Central Police Station, Nyeri, on October 15, she had visited her mother in Othaya earlier on in the day.

What began as a blossoming love relationship between two lovers in Nyeri, ended up in tears after the man died mysteriously following an argument. Weise Klaus Armin , a Deutsch national aged 75, had been involved in a heated argument with his wife Rosemary Wangui, 38, before his — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 19, 2021

But when she returned home, she found an irate Armin who was accusing her of infidelity.

The deceased, DCI said, threatened to kill her with a knife.

“But on returning to their home in Nyeri’s Muhasibu Estate along Gamerock area, she allegedly found her husband breathing fire, accusing her of infidelity. An argument then ensued forcing her to flee for dear life, after the man allegedly threatened to kill her using a knife,” said DCI.

Armin is then believed to have locked himself in the room where police found his remains.

“Homicide experts from headquarters, with a back up team from Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and Scene of crime detectives immediately took over the matter,” added DCI.

The sleuths have since visited the scene, analyzed it forensically, taken statements from various sources and are now waiting for his family to arrive from Germany before conducting an autopsy.

