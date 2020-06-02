German Federation Praises Protesting Players Despite Investigation

German FA (DFB) president Fritz Keller said he felt “respect and understanding” for the actions of four players who protested Floyd’s death on the pitch at the weekend.

That’s despite the DFB investigating Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund as well as Weston McKennie of Schalke and Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach for breaching rules over making political statements on the field of play.

He said: “I have great respect for players who have an attitude and show their solidarity. I wish for such mature players and I am proud of them. Morally, I can absolutely understand the actions last weekend. What happened in the USA can leave anyone cold.

“When people are discriminated against because of the colour of their skin, this is intolerable. If they die because of their skin colour, then I am deeply shocked. The victims of racism need solidarity from us all.

“The DFB and German football as a whole, through their broad commitment, show time and again and in many forms, events and facets their clear NO to racism, discrimination and all forms of violence.”

In relation to the investigation, DFB vice-president Rainer Koch said: “The rule is that the immediate phase of the game should be kept free of political statements. It remains to be seen whether sanctions are necessary in the cases at hand.”

