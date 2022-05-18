German Athlete Slapped with Six-month Jail Term for Harassing Female Colleague in Iten

A German athlete has been fined Ksh70,000 over cyber harassment in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Weiss Marvin Valentin, aged 25, appeared before Iten Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Ateya on Wednesday.

He was charged with four counts of sending disturbing messages to a Kenyan female athlete training in Iten.

Also Read: Sonko Pays Sh100,000 Fine for Alvin Chivondo Jailed Over Shoplifting at Naivas

The court heard Valentin threatened the woman through text and social media messages after she turned down his sexual advances.

The messages, the court ruled, were meant to cause anxiety that something bad might happen to her.

Also Read: Two Men Handed 50-year Jail Term, Sh63 Million Fine for Drug Trafficking

The accused pleaded guilty to the four counts. He was ordered to pay the Ksh70,000 fine or serve six months in prison.

The presiding magistrate further directed the sportsman to leave the country within 72 hours once he pays the fine or completes the jail term failure to which he will be deported.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...